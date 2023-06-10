Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has two doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .282.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 12 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|.355
|AVG
|.000
|.412
|OBP
|.200
|.710
|SLG
|.000
|5
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|11/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
