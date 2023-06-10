Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final showcases the Florida Panthers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Panthers are the favorite, with -115 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Golden Knights, who have -105 moneyline odds.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|6
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 62.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-9).
- Florida has a 15-9 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- Florida's 101 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 72 times.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have won 14 of the 20 games, or 70.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas is 14-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
- Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 59 of 102 games this season.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Three of Florida's last 10 contests went over.
- The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring three fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.
- The Panthers are ranked 21st in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game).
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas has gone over the total six times.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 5.8 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6 total goals set for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.
- Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
