The Texas Rangers (40-22) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19), a game after Leody Taveras went deep twice in an 8-3 defeat to the Rays, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (4-2) for the Rays and Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (4-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (8-2, 2.24 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (8-2) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 2.24 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing batters.

Eovaldi has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Eovaldi will try to extend a 13-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.7 frames per appearance).

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays will send Bradley (4-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 22-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 3.60, a 6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.171.

Bradley has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Bradley has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

