Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .247 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 64 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Bregman has an RBI in 26 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year (31 of 64), with two or more runs five times (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.252
|AVG
|.242
|.348
|OBP
|.340
|.395
|SLG
|.398
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|19/16
|K/BB
|15/19
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 29th, 1.277 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 63rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.