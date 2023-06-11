On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .247 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 64 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.4% of those games.

He has homered in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Bregman has an RBI in 26 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year (31 of 64), with two or more runs five times (7.8%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .252 AVG .242 .348 OBP .340 .395 SLG .398 7 XBH 11 5 HR 4 19 RBI 20 19/16 K/BB 15/19 1 SB 0

