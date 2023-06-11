How to Watch the Astros vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Shane Bieber will start for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 12:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Astros Player Props
|Guardians vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Astros Prediction
|Guardians vs Astros Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 72 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.
- Houston is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 298 (4.6 per game).
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Astros rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Houston averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.239 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- Bielak has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-9
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Irvin
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Patrick Corbin
|6/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Josiah Gray
|6/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Andrew Abbott
|6/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Hunter Greene
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.