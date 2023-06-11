Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .285 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 46.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 24 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.270
|AVG
|.297
|.323
|OBP
|.350
|.551
|SLG
|.396
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|20
|21/6
|K/BB
|19/9
|0
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan (9-1) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.02 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.02 ERA ranks first, 1.150 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
