On Sunday, Jose Altuve (coming off going 2-for-7 with a double) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .262 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in two of 15 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Altuve has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 15 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .167 AVG .324 .355 OBP .342 .333 SLG .514 2 XBH 5 1 HR 1 5 RBI 1 8/7 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 2

