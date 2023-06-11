After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas with 68 hits, batting .286 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 17th in slugging.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven home a run in 20 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 30 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .304 AVG .272 .377 OBP .301 .529 SLG .493 11 XBH 15 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 33/12 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

