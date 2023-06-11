Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mitch Garver (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .282 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Garver has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this year, and in 6.8% of his plate appearances.
- Garver has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|.355
|AVG
|.000
|.412
|OBP
|.200
|.710
|SLG
|.000
|5
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|11/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan (9-1) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.02 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
