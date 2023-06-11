After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .272.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 48 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 44.4% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .287 AVG .259 .371 OBP .340 .496 SLG .378 14 XBH 11 5 HR 2 21 RBI 16 29/15 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 0

