Oddsmakers have listed player props for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Semien Stats

Semien has 78 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .297/.363/.487 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 63 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .268/.330/.506 slash line so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan (9-1) for his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

McClanahan has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.02 ERA ranks first, 1.150 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 5 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Cubs May. 30 5.2 6 2 2 7 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 7.0 4 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has collected 73 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .296/.358/.474 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 64 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.407/.493 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 7 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0

