Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, June 12 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 69 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .285 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- In 75.4% of his 61 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (18.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (20 of 61), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 61 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.304
|AVG
|.271
|.377
|OBP
|.299
|.529
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|33/12
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.62 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.62, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
