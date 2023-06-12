Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Marcus Semien (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.487) and OPS (.848) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- In 81.3% of his games this season (52 of 64), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has had an RBI in 33 games this year (51.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with two or more runs 11 times (17.2%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.301
|AVG
|.292
|.360
|OBP
|.362
|.455
|SLG
|.514
|14
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|33
|17/12
|K/BB
|28/16
|3
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.62 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 5.62 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
