Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (37-29) and Washington Nationals (26-38) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (5-3, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.89 ERA).

Astros vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Astros vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have won three of their last four games against the spread.

This season, the Astros have won 25 out of the 44 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 71.4% chance to win.

Houston has scored 298 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.34 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule