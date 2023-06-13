Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh in MLB action with 85 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .454 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .273 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.2 runs per game (406 total runs).

The Rangers have a league-best .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.192).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Cody Bradford will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.

The southpaw will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez - 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt

