On Tuesday, June 13 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (41-24) host the Los Angeles Angels (37-31) at Globe Life Field. Cody Bradford will get the ball for the Rangers, while Jaime Barria will take the hill for the Angels.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +110 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is listed at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Barria - LAA (2-2, 2.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rangers' game versus the Angels but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to defeat the Angels with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.69.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Rangers have a 21-10 record (winning 67.7% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won 11 of 21 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+110)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +110 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.