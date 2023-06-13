Robbie Grossman -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (14.5%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (12.7%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (32.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (16.4%).

He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year (26 of 55), with two or more runs seven times (12.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .264 AVG .212 .327 OBP .301 .418 SLG .364 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 25/10 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings