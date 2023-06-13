Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (14.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (12.7%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (32.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (16.4%).
- He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year (26 of 55), with two or more runs seven times (12.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.264
|AVG
|.212
|.327
|OBP
|.301
|.418
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|25/10
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Barria (2-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.08, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.