The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has seven doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .274.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in eight games this season.
  • He has scored a run in 12 of 28 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 18
.333 AVG .246
.367 OBP .258
.630 SLG .386
4 XBH 6
2 HR 1
4 RBI 4
4/1 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 64th, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 67th.
