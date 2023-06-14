Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .392, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 66), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has an RBI in 26 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (47.0%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.260
|AVG
|.235
|.357
|OBP
|.331
|.398
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|19/17
|K/BB
|18/19
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gray (4-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.00), 57th in WHIP (1.403), and 52nd in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
