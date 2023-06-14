On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .246.
  • In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.0% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 of 50 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 25
.210 AVG .279
.319 OBP .333
.395 SLG .442
7 XBH 9
4 HR 2
9 RBI 12
29/12 K/BB 24/4
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gray (4-5) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 14th, 1.403 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.