Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena returns to action for the Houston Astros versus Josiah Gray and the Washington NationalsJune 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 10 against the Guardians) he went 1-for-4.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena leads Houston in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (12.9%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has driven in a run in 18 games this year (29.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.221
|AVG
|.290
|.296
|OBP
|.326
|.393
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|25/8
|K/BB
|36/5
|5
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 14th, 1.403 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.