On Wednesday, Jose Altuve (.238 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .266.

Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits five times (31.3%).

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with two or more runs three times (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .185 AVG .324 .389 OBP .342 .333 SLG .514 2 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 1 9/9 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings