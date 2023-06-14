Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .404 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .468. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Semien has picked up a hit in 52 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.6%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .276 AVG .292 .338 OBP .362 .418 SLG .514 14 XBH 17 2 HR 7 18 RBI 33 19/13 K/BB 28/16 3 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings