Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 72 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 80th in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 50 of 66 games this season (75.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.8%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (15.2%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.286
|AVG
|.259
|.364
|OBP
|.338
|.500
|SLG
|.374
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|16
|34/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.79 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
