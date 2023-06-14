Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 72 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 80th in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 50 of 66 games this season (75.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.8%).

He has homered in eight games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (15.2%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .286 AVG .259 .364 OBP .338 .500 SLG .374 15 XBH 11 6 HR 2 23 RBI 16 34/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings