The Houston Astros (39-29) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Washington Nationals (26-40), at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Astros vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 4.04 ERA)



Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (7-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.13 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .218 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Javier has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

The Nationals will send Gore (3-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Gore enters this outing with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gore will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.391 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fourth.

