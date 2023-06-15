Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .228 with seven doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

McCormick has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (18.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (30.3%), with more than one RBI in five of them (15.2%).

He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .302 AVG .164 .393 OBP .239 .623 SLG .295 9 XBH 4 4 HR 2 10 RBI 7 14/6 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings