After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .240 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%) Meyers has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
  • He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Meyers has driven home a run in 13 games this year (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 20 games this year (39.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 25
.200 AVG .279
.306 OBP .333
.376 SLG .442
7 XBH 9
4 HR 2
9 RBI 12
30/12 K/BB 24/4
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.04), 56th in WHIP (1.391), and fourth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
