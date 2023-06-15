Josh Smith is available when the Texas Rangers battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 7 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-3.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 41.0% of his games this year (16 of 39), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (10.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .167 AVG .237 .348 OBP .366 .278 SLG .390 2 XBH 5 1 HR 2 1 RBI 4 14/7 K/BB 19/7 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings