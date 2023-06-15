Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.245 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .477, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 53 of 67 games this season (79.1%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (34.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 50.7% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 62.7% of his games this year (42 of 67), with two or more runs 11 times (16.4%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.281
|AVG
|.292
|.340
|OBP
|.362
|.439
|SLG
|.514
|15
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|33
|19/13
|K/BB
|28/16
|3
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third.
