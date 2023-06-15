Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Thursday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .286.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.341
|AVG
|.000
|.386
|OBP
|.200
|.659
|SLG
|.000
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|0
|12/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.