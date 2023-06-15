After batting .192 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.0% of those games.

He has homered in 12.3% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Grossman has driven in a run in 18 games this season (31.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (47.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .258 AVG .212 .324 OBP .301 .402 SLG .364 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

