Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Travis Jankowski -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .283 with seven doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 19 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has not homered in his 32 games this season.
- Jankowski has driven home a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 13 of 32 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.268
|AVG
|.294
|.362
|OBP
|.368
|.341
|SLG
|.412
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 11th in WHIP (1.053), and third in K/9 (12.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.