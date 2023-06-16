Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 34th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this year (40 of 67), with more than one hit 16 times (23.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 29 games this season (43.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.9%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.291
|AVG
|.225
|.352
|OBP
|.295
|.598
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|22
|30/11
|K/BB
|43/14
|2
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (5-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.12), 28th in WHIP (1.142), and second in K/9 (12.2) among pitchers who qualify.
