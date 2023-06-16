Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Andrew Abbott) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has seven doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .235.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 34 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 34 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.310
|AVG
|.164
|.394
|OBP
|.239
|.603
|SLG
|.295
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|16/6
|K/BB
|21/5
|4
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Reds will look to Abbott (2-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering five hits.
