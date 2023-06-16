On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.349 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .256.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has homered in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 63), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), with two or more RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .222 AVG .290 .295 OBP .326 .389 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 25/8 K/BB 36/5 5 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings