Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, June 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .283 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Heim has had a hit in 42 of 59 games this season (71.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (30.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this season (44.1%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (18.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.276
|AVG
|.289
|.327
|OBP
|.347
|.524
|SLG
|.386
|14
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|20
|22/7
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Gausman (5-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.12), 28th in WHIP (1.142), and second in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
