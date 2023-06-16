Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, June 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .283 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Heim has had a hit in 42 of 59 games this season (71.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (30.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this season (44.1%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (18.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .276 AVG .289 .327 OBP .347 .524 SLG .386 14 XBH 9 6 HR 1 27 RBI 20 22/7 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings