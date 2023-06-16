The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas with 72 hits, batting .283 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Jung has gotten a hit in 48 of 65 games this season (73.8%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (30.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.3% of his games this year, Jung has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (49.2%), including 13 multi-run games (20.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .298 AVG .271 .385 OBP .299 .509 SLG .493 12 XBH 16 6 HR 7 19 RBI 21 37/14 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings