Kyle Tucker -- 3-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Tucker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

In 43 of 67 games this season (64.2%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (29.9%).

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven in a run in 26 games this season (38.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this year (24 of 67), with two or more runs four times (6.0%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .289 AVG .273 .372 OBP .338 .496 SLG .405 15 XBH 8 5 HR 4 20 RBI 19 17/16 K/BB 21/14 5 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings