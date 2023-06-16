The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers will meet on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Adolis Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 90 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Texas is fourth in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .271 batting average.

Texas leads MLB with 418 runs scored this season.

The Rangers get on base at a .340 clip, best in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.197 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez (6-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 13 starts, Perez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi - 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.