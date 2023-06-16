Danny Jansen leads the Toronto Blue Jays (38-32) into a contest with the Texas Rangers (42-26) a game after homering twice in a 4-2 defeat to the Orioles. It begins at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (5-3) versus the Rangers and Martin Perez (6-2).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (5-3, 3.12 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (6-2, 4.67 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (6-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Over 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.

Perez enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Perez will try to pick up his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays will send Gausman (5-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.12, a 5.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.142.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 14 starts this season.

In 14 starts this season, Gausman has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.12), 28th in WHIP (1.142), and second in K/9 (12.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

