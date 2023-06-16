The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .758 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .269 with seven doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 12.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in 10 games this season.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (41.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
.306 AVG .246
.333 OBP .258
.611 SLG .386
5 XBH 6
3 HR 1
6 RBI 4
6/1 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Abbott (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
