The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has had a hit in 40 of 68 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.5%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 29 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .285 AVG .225 .349 OBP .295 .585 SLG .372 17 XBH 11 11 HR 4 33 RBI 22 32/12 K/BB 43/14 2 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings