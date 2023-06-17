Astros vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (39-31) and the Cincinnati Reds (35-35) matching up at Minute Maid Park (on June 17) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Astros.
The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (3-3, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.01 ERA).
Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 27 (56.2%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 25-16, a 61% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 311 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros' 3.24 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|@ Guardians
|L 5-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Shane Bieber
|June 13
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Corbin
|June 14
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
|June 15
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Cristian Javier vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 16
|Reds
|L 2-1
|J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
|June 17
|Reds
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
|June 18
|Reds
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|J.P. France vs TBA
