Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 78 total home runs.

Houston is 19th in MLB, slugging .397.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Houston ranks 17th in runs scored with 311 (4.4 per game).

The Astros are 21st in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston's 3.24 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.228).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Bielak heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Bielak is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds L 2-1 Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds - Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France -

