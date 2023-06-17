Cameron Davis will compete at the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club, taking place from June 15-18.

Looking to bet on Davis at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Cameron Davis Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Davis has shot below par on seven occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Davis has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Davis has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 22 -8 276 0 15 1 5 $3.4M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

At 7,423 yards, The Los Angeles Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,259 yards.

The average course Davis has played in the past year has been 102 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.5 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.45 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the sixth percentile of the field.

Davis was better than 83% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.72.

Davis failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Davis had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.3).

Davis' two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the field average (4.5).

At that last tournament, Davis' performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Davis finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Davis recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Davis Odds to Win: +15000

