In the semifinals of the MercedesCup on Saturday, Jan-Lennard Struff (ranked No. 24) meets Hubert Hurkacz (No. 14).

Against the underdog Struff (+110), Hurkacz is the favorite (-145) to make it to the final.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 17 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 59.2% chance to win.

Jan-Lennard Struff Hubert Hurkacz +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +175 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 36.4% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

Struff defeated Richard Gasquet 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Hurkacz eliminated Christopher O'Connell 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Struff has played 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his two matches on grass over the past year, Struff has played an average of 37.0 games (19.0 in best-of-three matches).

Hurkacz is averaging 30.8 games per match (27.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.8% of those games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Hurkacz has averaged 33.8 games per match (26.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.3 games per set, winning 54.1% of those games.

Struff and Hurkacz have not matched up against each other since 2015.

