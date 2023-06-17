The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .240 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 of 19 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .158 AVG .324 .347 OBP .342 .263 SLG .514 2 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 1 10/10 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings