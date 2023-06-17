Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After batting .250 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .264.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).
- In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|3
|.311
|AVG
|.000
|.354
|OBP
|.200
|.600
|SLG
|.000
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|0
|15/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.01), 28th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8).
