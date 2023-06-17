The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras will hit the field against the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 91 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .452.

The Rangers have an MLB-high .270 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (419 total, 6.1 per game).

The Rangers have a league-best .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.187).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Dane Dunning (5-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Dunning heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Dunning is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

In seven of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi - 6/16/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Luis Severino

