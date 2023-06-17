Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (42-27) will face off against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (39-32) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, June 17. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

The Blue Jays have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-135). A 9-run over/under is set in this contest.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (5-1, 2.91 ERA) vs Kevin Gausman - TOR (6-3, 3.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rangers and Blue Jays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-135), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 21-10 (67.7%).

Texas has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 2-4 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have won in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +150 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.